Epizyme (NASDAQ:EPZM) Downgraded by ValuEngine to Sell

Epizyme (NASDAQ:EPZM) was downgraded by equities researchers at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report issued on Wednesday, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on EPZM. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Epizyme from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $15.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. BidaskClub cut shares of Epizyme from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 24th. HC Wainwright set a $25.00 target price on shares of Epizyme and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 24th. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $21.00 target price on shares of Epizyme in a report on Wednesday, June 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.25.

Get Epizyme alerts:

EPZM stock traded up $0.60 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $10.93. 17,830 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 795,061. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 10.56 and a current ratio of 10.56. Epizyme has a 1-year low of $5.14 and a 1-year high of $16.59. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.67. The company has a market cap of $940.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.35 and a beta of 2.38.

Epizyme (NASDAQ:EPZM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.53) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.51) by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $5.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.32 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.42) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 50.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Epizyme will post -2.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in EPZM. Primecap Management Co. CA grew its position in Epizyme by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 10,253,801 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $127,045,000 after buying an additional 697,274 shares during the last quarter. Redmile Group LLC grew its position in Epizyme by 15.9% in the 1st quarter. Redmile Group LLC now owns 7,694,020 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $95,329,000 after buying an additional 1,056,742 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Epizyme by 29.9% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,078,470 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $88,835,000 after buying an additional 1,630,171 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Epizyme by 31.8% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,440,597 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $80,831,000 after buying an additional 1,552,216 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC grew its position in Epizyme by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,484,137 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $43,169,000 after buying an additional 11,759 shares during the last quarter. 86.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Epizyme Company Profile

Epizyme, Inc, a late-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes novel epigenetic medicines for patients with cancer and other diseases primarily in the United States. The company's lead products candidate is tazemetostat, an inhibitor of the EZH2 histone methyltransferase, which is in the Phase II clinical trial for patients with relapsed or refractory non-hodgkin lymphoma (NHL); Phase II clinical trial for relapsed or refractory patients with mesothelioma characterized by BAP1 loss-of-function; and Phase II clinical trial for adults and Phase I clinical trial for children with epithelioid sarcoma and other INI1-negative solid tumors.

Recommended Story: Derivative

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for Epizyme Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Epizyme and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.