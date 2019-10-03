Equitable Trust Co. Sells 1,142 Shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Equitable Trust Co. lowered its stake in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 70,914 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 1,142 shares during the quarter. Apple accounts for 1.5% of Equitable Trust Co.’s holdings, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Equitable Trust Co.’s holdings in Apple were worth $14,035,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Monument Capital Management boosted its holdings in Apple by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Monument Capital Management now owns 2,438 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $491,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares during the period. Trinity Legacy Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Apple by 66.8% during the 2nd quarter. Trinity Legacy Partners LLC now owns 18,789 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $3,776,000 after acquiring an additional 7,523 shares during the period. Pictet North America Advisors SA boosted its holdings in Apple by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Pictet North America Advisors SA now owns 131,021 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $25,932,000 after acquiring an additional 4,170 shares during the period. Capital Bank & Trust Co boosted its holdings in Apple by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Bank & Trust Co now owns 621,074 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $122,994,000 after acquiring an additional 2,330 shares during the period. Finally, Rockland Trust Co. boosted its holdings in Apple by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. Rockland Trust Co. now owns 20,618 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $4,081,000 after acquiring an additional 948 shares during the period. 58.63% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, insider Chris Kondo sold 4,376 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $217.47, for a total transaction of $951,648.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Arthur D. Levinson sold 17,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $201.69, for a total value of $3,529,575.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,150,783 shares in the company, valued at $232,101,423.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 304,536 shares of company stock worth $62,894,611 over the last ninety days. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on AAPL shares. New Street Research set a $155.00 target price on Apple and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 10th. Raymond James upgraded Apple from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $250.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, July 18th. Credit Suisse Group set a $209.00 target price on Apple and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, September 20th. Citigroup upped their target price on Apple from $205.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Loop Capital upped their target price on Apple to $200.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating, twenty-two have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $220.53.

Shares of AAPL traded down $4.55 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $220.04. The company had a trading volume of 6,368,480 shares, compared to its average volume of 26,053,996. The company has a market capitalization of $1,014.96 billion, a PE ratio of 18.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. Apple Inc. has a one year low of $142.00 and a one year high of $233.47. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $212.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $200.72.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The iPhone maker reported $2.18 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.10 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $53.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $53.39 billion. Apple had a return on equity of 52.13% and a net margin of 21.50%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.34 EPS. Analysts forecast that Apple Inc. will post 11.69 earnings per share for the current year.

Apple Profile

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets mobile communication and media devices, and personal computers. It also sells various related software, services, accessories, and third-party digital content and applications. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and Mac, a line of desktop and portable personal computers, as well as iOS, macOS, watchOS, and tvOS operating systems.

