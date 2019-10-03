Equity Commonwealth Plans — Dividend of $3.50 (NYSE:EQC)

Equity Commonwealth (NYSE:EQC) declared a — dividend on Thursday, September 26th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 7th will be given a dividend of 3.50 per share by the real estate investment trust on Wednesday, October 23rd. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 4th.

NYSE EQC opened at $34.27 on Thursday. Equity Commonwealth has a 1-year low of $28.48 and a 1-year high of $34.92. The company has a current ratio of 86.78, a quick ratio of 86.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company has a market capitalization of $4.18 billion, a PE ratio of 49.67 and a beta of 0.24. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $33.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is $33.03.

Get Equity Commonwealth alerts:

Several equities analysts have commented on EQC shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Equity Commonwealth from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $37.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. JMP Securities downgraded shares of Equity Commonwealth from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th.

About Equity Commonwealth

Equity Commonwealth (NYSE: EQC) is a Chicago based, internally managed and self-advised real estate investment trust (REIT) with commercial office properties in the United States. As of December 31, 2018, EQC's portfolio comprised 10 properties and 5.1 million square feet.

See Also: Return on Investment (ROI)

Receive News & Ratings for Equity Commonwealth Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equity Commonwealth and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.