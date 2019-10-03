Escape Hunt (LON:ESC) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Shore Capital

Shore Capital restated their house stock rating on shares of Escape Hunt (LON:ESC) in a report published on Monday, Digital Look reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Peel Hunt reissued a buy rating and issued a GBX 130 ($1.70) price target on shares of Escape Hunt in a research note on Friday, September 27th.

ESC remained flat at $GBX 50 ($0.65) during trading on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 51.42 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 57.40. The company has a market cap of $13.46 million and a P/E ratio of -1.11. Escape Hunt has a 12-month low of GBX 46 ($0.60) and a 12-month high of GBX 107.50 ($1.40). The company has a current ratio of 2.66, a quick ratio of 2.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.98.

Escape Hunt Company Profile

Escape Hunt plc engages in escape game business worldwide. The company develops and operates a network of franchised, licensed, and owner-operated branches, as well as offsite escape the room type games that are physical adventure games in which players are locked in a themed room and have to find clues and solve puzzles in order to escape against a countdown clock.

