Essential Properties Realty Trust (NYSE:EPRT) Reaches New 12-Month High at $24.55

Shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust Inc (NYSE:EPRT) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $24.55 and last traded at $24.26, with a volume of 92045 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $22.94.

EPRT has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Citigroup boosted their price target on Essential Properties Realty Trust from $20.50 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 19th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Essential Properties Realty Trust from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 25th. ValuEngine lowered Essential Properties Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Bank of America upgraded Essential Properties Realty Trust from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $20.00 to $23.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 11th. Finally, Evercore ISI set a $21.00 price objective on Essential Properties Realty Trust and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Essential Properties Realty Trust presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.79.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 2.79 and a quick ratio of 2.79. The firm has a market cap of $1.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $22.51 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $20.83.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.62%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 27th.

In other news, major shareholder Eldridge Industries, Llc sold 26,288,316 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.55, for a total transaction of $513,936,577.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Gregg A. Seibert bought 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 11th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $22.48 per share, for a total transaction of $112,400.00. 2.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust during the second quarter worth $50,000. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust during the second quarter worth $69,000. Nvwm LLC acquired a new position in Essential Properties Realty Trust during the second quarter valued at $70,000. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in Essential Properties Realty Trust by 835.6% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,079 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,000 after buying an additional 3,643 shares during the period. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Essential Properties Realty Trust by 140.9% during the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,927 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,000 after buying an additional 2,882 shares during the period. 75.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc, a real estate company, acquires, owns, and manages single-tenant properties in the United States. The company leases its properties to middle-market companies, such as restaurants, car washes, automotive services, medical services, convenience stores, entertainment, early childhood education, and health and fitness on a long-term basis.

