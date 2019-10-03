ETFMG Alternative Harvest ETF (NYSEARCA:MJ) Position Raised by Verition Fund Management LLC

Verition Fund Management LLC increased its position in shares of ETFMG Alternative Harvest ETF (NYSEARCA:MJ) by 10.0% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 16,500 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC’s holdings in ETFMG Alternative Harvest ETF were worth $523,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Personal Wealth Partners bought a new position in shares of ETFMG Alternative Harvest ETF in the second quarter valued at $25,000. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of ETFMG Alternative Harvest ETF by 1,000.0% in the second quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 935 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 850 shares in the last quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of ETFMG Alternative Harvest ETF in the second quarter valued at $31,000. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of ETFMG Alternative Harvest ETF in the second quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Doyle Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of ETFMG Alternative Harvest ETF in the second quarter valued at $32,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA MJ traded up $0.26 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $20.52. The company had a trading volume of 39,587 shares, compared to its average volume of 675,785. ETFMG Alternative Harvest ETF has a 52 week low of $20.09 and a 52 week high of $44.29. The business’s 50-day moving average is $24.45 and its 200 day moving average is $30.77.

The business also recently declared a — dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 23rd were issued a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 20th. This represents a dividend yield of 4%.

