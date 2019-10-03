Euronav NV (NYSE:EURN) Receives $12.00 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Euronav NV (NYSE:EURN) have been given an average rating of “Buy” by the eight research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $12.33.

EURN has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price target on shares of Euronav in a research note on Monday, August 12th. ValuEngine upgraded Euronav from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Euronav from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, September 16th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of EURN. Ellington Management Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Euronav by 16.9% during the second quarter. Ellington Management Group LLC now owns 14,500 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $137,000 after buying an additional 2,100 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Euronav during the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. A.R.T. Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Euronav by 8.2% during the 2nd quarter. A.R.T. Advisors LLC now owns 43,610 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $412,000 after buying an additional 3,300 shares during the period. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC grew its stake in shares of Euronav by 39.6% during the 2nd quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC now owns 22,757 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $215,000 after buying an additional 6,460 shares during the period. Finally, Aperio Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Euronav during the 2nd quarter valued at $68,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 29.35% of the company’s stock.

Euronav stock traded down $0.06 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $9.27. 10,625 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 376,765. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 1.17. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $8.30 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.28 and a beta of 0.97. Euronav has a 1 year low of $6.77 and a 1 year high of $10.22.

Euronav (NYSE:EURN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The shipping company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $132.47 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $124.00 million. Euronav had a negative return on equity of 2.89% and a negative net margin of 9.69%. Research analysts forecast that Euronav will post -0.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a — dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 27th will be paid a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 26th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.4%.

Euronav NV, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the transportation and storage of crude oil and petroleum products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Tankers; and Floating Production, Storage, and Offloading Operations. As of December 12, 2018, it owned and operated a fleet of vessels, including 43 very large crude carriers, 2 ULCCs, 26 Suezmax vessels, and 2 floating, storage, and offloading vessels, as well as 1 LR1s.

