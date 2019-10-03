Euronav (NYSE:EURN) Downgraded to “Hold” at ValuEngine

Euronav (NYSE:EURN) was downgraded by equities research analysts at ValuEngine from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, ValuEngine reports.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $16.00 target price on shares of Euronav in a research note on Monday, August 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Euronav from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, September 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Euronav presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.00.

EURN stock traded up $0.12 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $9.52. The company had a trading volume of 16,089 shares, compared to its average volume of 404,459. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.02 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.55 and a beta of 0.99. Euronav has a one year low of $6.77 and a one year high of $10.22. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.33 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $8.73.

Euronav (NYSE:EURN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The shipping company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $132.47 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $124.00 million. Euronav had a negative return on equity of 2.89% and a negative net margin of 9.69%. On average, research analysts forecast that Euronav will post -0.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Euronav during the second quarter worth about $25,000. Aperio Group LLC acquired a new position in Euronav during the second quarter worth about $68,000. Bienville Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Euronav during the first quarter worth about $82,000. Albert D Mason Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Euronav in the 2nd quarter valued at $99,000. Finally, Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Euronav in the 2nd quarter valued at $104,000. 29.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Euronav

Euronav NV, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the transportation and storage of crude oil and petroleum products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Tankers; and Floating Production, Storage, and Offloading Operations. As of December 12, 2018, it owned and operated a fleet of vessels, including 43 very large crude carriers, 2 ULCCs, 26 Suezmax vessels, and 2 floating, storage, and offloading vessels, as well as 1 LR1s.

