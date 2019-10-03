Eve & Co Inc (CVE:EVE) PT Set at C$0.92 by Fundamental Research

Eve & Co Inc (CVE:EVE) received a C$0.92 price objective from stock analysts at Fundamental Research in a research report issued on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Fundamental Research’s price target points to a potential upside of 291.49% from the stock’s current price.

Shares of CVE EVE traded up C$0.00 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting C$0.24. 1,171,198 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 958,554. The firm has a market cap of $62.62 million and a P/E ratio of -6.49. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is C$0.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.35, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 1.83. Eve & Co Inc has a twelve month low of C$0.20 and a twelve month high of C$0.63.

In other news, Director Ravi Sood sold 428,979 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$0.36, for a total transaction of C$154,432.44. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,406,935 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$506,496.60.

About Eve & Co Inc

Eve & Co Incorporated, through its subsidiary, Natural MedCo Ltd., produces and sells dried cannabis, cannabis plants, and cannabis seeds in Canada. It focuses on the distribution of recreational cannabis for women under the EVE brand. The company is headquartered in Strathroy, Canada.

