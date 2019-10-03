Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) and Companhia Paranaense de Energia (NYSE:ELP) Head to Head Survey

Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) and Companhia Paranaense de Energia (NYSE:ELP) are both utilities companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, valuation, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Profitability

This table compares Eversource Energy and Companhia Paranaense de Energia’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Eversource Energy 10.00% 9.24% 2.79% Companhia Paranaense de Energia 10.16% 9.34% 4.36%

Dividends

Eversource Energy pays an annual dividend of $2.14 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.5%. Companhia Paranaense de Energia pays an annual dividend of $0.10 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.8%. Eversource Energy pays out 65.2% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Companhia Paranaense de Energia pays out 7.4% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Eversource Energy has increased its dividend for 3 consecutive years. Eversource Energy is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

78.8% of Eversource Energy shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 1.2% of Companhia Paranaense de Energia shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.4% of Eversource Energy shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Eversource Energy and Companhia Paranaense de Energia, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Eversource Energy 2 2 8 0 2.50 Companhia Paranaense de Energia 0 3 2 0 2.40

Eversource Energy currently has a consensus target price of $79.60, indicating a potential downside of 5.61%. Given Eversource Energy’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Eversource Energy is more favorable than Companhia Paranaense de Energia.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Eversource Energy and Companhia Paranaense de Energia’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Eversource Energy $8.45 billion 3.23 $1.03 billion $3.28 25.71 Companhia Paranaense de Energia $3.92 billion 0.84 $384.97 million $1.35 8.93

Eversource Energy has higher revenue and earnings than Companhia Paranaense de Energia. Companhia Paranaense de Energia is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Eversource Energy, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Risk and Volatility

Eversource Energy has a beta of 0.2, meaning that its share price is 80% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Companhia Paranaense de Energia has a beta of 0.42, meaning that its share price is 58% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Eversource Energy beats Companhia Paranaense de Energia on 12 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

Eversource Energy Company Profile

Eversource Energy, a public utility holding company, engages in the energy delivery business. The company operates in four segments: Electric Distribution, Electric Transmission, Natural Gas Distribution, and Water Distribution. It is involved in the transmission and distribution of electricity; and distribution of natural gas. The company operates water regulated utilities. It also provides water services to approximately 228,000 customers. It serves residential, commercial, industrial, municipal, fire protection, and other customers in Connecticut, Massachusetts, and New Hampshire, the United States. The company was formerly known as Northeast Utilities and changed its name to Eversource Energy in April 2015. Eversource Energy was founded in 1927 and is based in Springfield, Massachusetts.

Companhia Paranaense de Energia Company Profile

Companhia Paranaense de Energia  COPEL engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity to industrial, residential, commercial, rural, and other customers primarily in the State of Paraná, Brazil. As of December 31, 2017, the company operated 17 hydroelectric plants, 12 wind plants, and 1 thermoelectric plant with a total installed capacity of 5,024.0 megawatts; and owned and operated 2,698.3 kilometers of transmission lines and 196,951.2 kilometers of distribution lines. It holds concessions to distribute electricity in 394 municipalities in the State of Paraná and in the municipality of Porto União in the State of Santa Catarina. The company also provides telecommunication services to corporate clients, including supermarkets, universities, banks, Internet service providers, and television networks, as well as to retail clients; and broadband Internet access to public elementary and middle schools. In addition, it supplies piped gas to 39,377 customers, including thermoelectric plants, cogeneration plants, gas stations, other businesses, and residences through a gas distribution network covering 812 kilometers in the State of Paraná. Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL was founded in 1954 and is headquartered in Curitiba, Brazil.

