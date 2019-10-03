Evofem Biosciences (NASDAQ:EVFM) Rating Lowered to Sell at ValuEngine

Evofem Biosciences (NASDAQ:EVFM) was downgraded by research analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, ValuEngine reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Evofem Biosciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Evofem Biosciences has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $8.75.

Shares of NASDAQ:EVFM traded up $0.02 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $5.09. 4,905 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 27,203. The company has a market cap of $234.87 million, a PE ratio of -0.89 and a beta of 0.61. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $5.22 and a 200 day moving average of $5.03. Evofem Biosciences has a 52-week low of $3.16 and a 52-week high of $7.24.

Evofem Biosciences (NASDAQ:EVFM) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.35) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.35). On average, analysts anticipate that Evofem Biosciences will post -1.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Strs Ohio bought a new position in shares of Evofem Biosciences in the second quarter worth $25,000. King Luther Capital Management Corp bought a new position in Evofem Biosciences in the second quarter valued at $100,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new position in shares of Evofem Biosciences during the second quarter valued at about $149,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in shares of Evofem Biosciences during the second quarter valued at about $163,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new position in shares of Evofem Biosciences during the second quarter valued at about $215,000. 62.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Evofem Biosciences

Evofem Biosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes women's sexual and reproductive health products. Its lead product candidate is Amphora, a non-hormonal woman-controlled vaginal gel, which is in Phase 3 clinical trial for the prevention of pregnancy; and in Phase 2b trial for the prevention of chlamydia and gonorrhea in women.

