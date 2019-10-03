Extraction Oil & Gas Inc (NASDAQ:XOG) Receives $9.14 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Extraction Oil & Gas Inc (NASDAQ:XOG) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seventeen analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $9.14.

XOG has been the subject of several recent research reports. Barclays initiated coverage on Extraction Oil & Gas in a report on Friday, August 30th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $4.00 price target for the company. ValuEngine upgraded Extraction Oil & Gas from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. BidaskClub lowered Extraction Oil & Gas from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, September 27th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Extraction Oil & Gas from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a $8.00 price target on Extraction Oil & Gas and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of XOG. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Extraction Oil & Gas by 17.8% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,895,368 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $25,292,000 after purchasing an additional 888,898 shares in the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Extraction Oil & Gas during the first quarter worth about $72,000. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Extraction Oil & Gas by 73.1% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 808,686 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $3,421,000 after buying an additional 341,607 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP grew its holdings in shares of Extraction Oil & Gas by 1,522.9% during the first quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 4,165,682 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $17,622,000 after buying an additional 3,909,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Extraction Oil & Gas by 619.4% during the first quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 219,966 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $930,000 after buying an additional 189,389 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ:XOG traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $2.78. The company had a trading volume of 1,587,687 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,337,851. Extraction Oil & Gas has a twelve month low of $2.66 and a twelve month high of $11.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.35 and a quick ratio of 0.32. The stock has a market cap of $382.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -27.80 and a beta of 1.97. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.02.

Extraction Oil & Gas (NASDAQ:XOG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The energy company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.06). Extraction Oil & Gas had a net margin of 10.89% and a negative return on equity of 3.82%. The company had revenue of $222.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $217.03 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.03 EPS. Extraction Oil & Gas’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Extraction Oil & Gas will post -0.31 EPS for the current year.

About Extraction Oil & Gas

Extraction Oil & Gas, Inc, an independent oil and gas company, focuses on the acquisition, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquid reserves in the Rocky Mountain region, primarily in the Wattenberg Field of the Denver-Julesburg (DJ) Basin of Colorado. The company also engages in the construction and support of midstream assets to gather, process, and produce crude oil and gas.

