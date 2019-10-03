Farmers National Bank Grows Stake in Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Farmers National Bank increased its holdings in shares of Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 220 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 10 shares during the quarter. Farmers National Bank’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $238,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. HMS Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the 2nd quarter worth $38,000. Truehand Inc acquired a new position in Alphabet during the fourth quarter worth $38,000. Thor Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Alphabet during the first quarter worth $56,000. Permanens Capital L.P. lifted its stake in Alphabet by 180.0% during the second quarter. Permanens Capital L.P. now owns 70 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Camarda Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Alphabet by 35.1% during the second quarter. Camarda Financial Advisors LLC now owns 77 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.79% of the company’s stock.

Get Alphabet alerts:

In other news, Director Ann Mather sold 25 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,219.01, for a total transaction of $30,475.25. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,816 shares in the company, valued at $2,213,722.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director John L. Hennessy sold 150 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,225.00, for a total transaction of $183,750.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 276 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $338,100. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 5,336 shares of company stock valued at $6,437,267 in the last quarter. Insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. BidaskClub raised Alphabet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 20th. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $1,450.00 target price (up previously from $1,350.00) on shares of Alphabet in a report on Friday, July 26th. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a report on Friday, July 26th. Deutsche Bank increased their target price on Alphabet from $1,400.00 to $1,475.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 15th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,378.93.

Shares of GOOG stock traded down $27.86 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $1,177.24. 453,394 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,288,329. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $1,201.50 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1,171.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $849.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.78, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.98. Alphabet Inc has a 12-month low of $970.11 and a 12-month high of $1,289.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 3.96 and a current ratio of 3.98.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The information services provider reported $14.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $11.49 by $2.72. Alphabet had a return on equity of 20.15% and a net margin of 23.43%. The company had revenue of $38.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $38.21 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $11.75 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 19.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Alphabet Inc will post 51.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It offers performance and brand advertising services. The company operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment offers products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure.

Featured Story: Penny Stocks, What You Need To Know

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GOOG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOG).

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.