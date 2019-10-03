Farmers National Bank Lowers Holdings in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBRL)

Farmers National Bank decreased its stake in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBRL) by 10.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 895 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 100 shares during the quarter. Farmers National Bank’s holdings in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store were worth $153,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 30.2% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,200 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $194,000 after acquiring an additional 278 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its position in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 0.4% during the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 32,221 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $5,207,000 after buying an additional 128 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 11.2% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 211,034 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $34,105,000 after buying an additional 21,294 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its position in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 16.0% during the first quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 58,386 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $9,436,000 after buying an additional 8,056 shares during the period. Finally, Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 46.4% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 309 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 98 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.00% of the company’s stock.

CBRL traded down $1.89 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $158.17. The stock had a trading volume of 70,407 shares, compared to its average volume of 462,344. The company has a market cap of $3.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.59. The business has a fifty day moving average of $164.47 and a 200 day moving average of $165.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a current ratio of 0.62. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. has a 1 year low of $144.12 and a 1 year high of $185.00.

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store (NASDAQ:CBRL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 17th. The restaurant operator reported $2.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.43 by $0.27. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store had a return on equity of 36.01% and a net margin of 7.27%. The firm had revenue of $787.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $781.90 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.19 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. will post 9.37 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 18th will be given a $1.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 17th. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.29%. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store’s payout ratio is currently 56.09%.

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, June 4th that allows the company to buyback $50.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization allows the restaurant operator to buy up to 1.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on CBRL shares. ValuEngine cut shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Maxim Group set a $195.00 target price on Cracker Barrel Old Country Store and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, September 15th. BidaskClub raised Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 18th. MKM Partners assumed coverage on Cracker Barrel Old Country Store in a research note on Thursday, September 26th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $160.00 target price for the company. Finally, SunTrust Banks upped their target price on Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from $161.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $171.22.

In related news, CEO Sandra B. Cochran sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.04, for a total transaction of $3,280,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 153,828 shares in the company, valued at $25,233,945.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Sandra B. Cochran sold 9,007 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.95, for a total value of $1,494,711.65. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 153,514 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,475,648.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 388,851 shares of company stock valued at $66,847,458 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc develops and operates the Cracker Barrel Old Country Store concept in the United States. Its Cracker Barrel stores consist of a restaurant with a gift shop. The company's restaurants serve breakfast, lunch, and dinner. Its gift shops offer various decorative and functional items, such as rocking chairs, holiday and seasonal gifts, toys, apparel, music CDs, cookware, and various other gift items, as well as pies, cornbread mixes, coffee, syrups, pancake mixes, candies, preserves, and other food items.

