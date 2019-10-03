Farmers National Bank Sells 801 Shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCIT)

Farmers National Bank cut its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCIT) by 46.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 915 shares of the company’s stock after selling 801 shares during the quarter. Farmers National Bank’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF were worth $82,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 23.1% during the second quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 19,632,084 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,763,943,000 after buying an additional 3,684,863 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 2,355.3% in the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 1,994,241 shares of the company’s stock valued at $179,183,000 after purchasing an additional 1,913,020 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 19.3% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,648,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $597,377,000 after purchasing an additional 1,073,597 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 19.8% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 5,804,661 shares of the company’s stock worth $521,549,000 after buying an additional 957,583 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 11.8% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 8,691,678 shares of the company’s stock worth $780,947,000 after buying an additional 920,374 shares during the period.

NASDAQ:VCIT traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $91.21. 47,782 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,960,468. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $91.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of $88.82. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $81.95 and a fifty-two week high of $92.23.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 4th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.246 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 1st. This represents a $2.95 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.24%.

About Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF seeks to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index, a subset of the Barclays Capital U.S. Aggregate Float Adjusted Index. The Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index measures the investment return of U.S.

