Fiat Chrysler Automobiles (NYSE:FCAU) Rating Increased to Hold at ValuEngine

Fiat Chrysler Automobiles (NYSE:FCAU) was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, ValuEngine reports.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on FCAU. Bank of America set a $20.00 price target on shares of Fiat Chrysler Automobiles and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Fiat Chrysler Automobiles from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. Nomura began coverage on shares of Fiat Chrysler Automobiles in a research report on Wednesday, June 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Fiat Chrysler Automobiles in a research report on Monday, July 15th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $14.18 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.35.

FCAU traded down $0.05 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $12.44. The company had a trading volume of 176,337 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,659,608. The company has a market cap of $25.38 billion, a PE ratio of 3.29, a P/E/G ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.72. The business has a 50-day moving average of $13.14 and a 200-day moving average of $13.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.56. Fiat Chrysler Automobiles has a 1-year low of $12.11 and a 1-year high of $18.01.

Fiat Chrysler Automobiles (NYSE:FCAU) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $26.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.23 billion. Fiat Chrysler Automobiles had a return on equity of 17.07% and a net margin of 2.95%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.62 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Fiat Chrysler Automobiles will post 2.87 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of FCAU. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Fiat Chrysler Automobiles by 123.4% during the 2nd quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 3,815 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 2,107 shares in the last quarter. Meadow Creek Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Fiat Chrysler Automobiles by 20.1% during the 2nd quarter. Meadow Creek Investment Management LLC now owns 5,648 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 944 shares in the last quarter. Neuburgh Advisers LLC lifted its stake in Fiat Chrysler Automobiles by 20.1% during the second quarter. Neuburgh Advisers LLC now owns 7,766 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,000 after buying an additional 1,298 shares in the last quarter. Riverhead Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Fiat Chrysler Automobiles by 19.4% during the second quarter. Riverhead Capital Management LLC now owns 8,893 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,000 after buying an additional 1,443 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. lifted its stake in Fiat Chrysler Automobiles by 20.9% during the second quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 9,371 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,000 after buying an additional 1,619 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 23.44% of the company’s stock.

Fiat Chrysler Automobiles N.V., together with its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, manufactures, distributes, and sells vehicles, components, and production systems. The company operates through five segments: NAFTA, LATAM, APAC, EMEA, and Maserati. It provides passenger cars, SUV vehicles, trucks, and light commercial vehicles under the Jeep, Ram, Dodge, Chrysler, Fiat, Fiat Professional, Alfa Romeo, and Abarth brands; and luxury vehicles under the Maserati brand, as well as related service parts and accessories, and service contracts under the Mopar brand.

