Fibrocell Science (NASDAQ:FCSC) Lowered to “Strong Sell” at ValuEngine

Fibrocell Science (NASDAQ:FCSC) was downgraded by ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on FCSC. Zacks Investment Research raised Fibrocell Science from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $2.25 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 21st. HC Wainwright lowered Fibrocell Science from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $3.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, September 13th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity lowered Fibrocell Science from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, September 16th.

Get Fibrocell Science alerts:

Shares of FCSC traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $2.97. The stock had a trading volume of 3,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 331,363. The company’s 50-day moving average is $2.30 and its 200 day moving average is $2.07. Fibrocell Science has a 12-month low of $1.45 and a 12-month high of $3.28. The company has a current ratio of 3.50, a quick ratio of 3.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The company has a market capitalization of $29.09 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.05 and a beta of 1.65.

Fibrocell Science (NASDAQ:FCSC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 14th. The company reported $1.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by $1.30. The firm had revenue of $21.79 million during the quarter. Research analysts forecast that Fibrocell Science will post 0.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FCSC. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in shares of Fibrocell Science in the 2nd quarter valued at about $71,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Fibrocell Science by 13.2% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 59,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,000 after acquiring an additional 7,000 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Fibrocell Science by 140.6% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 394,456 shares of the company’s stock valued at $749,000 after acquiring an additional 230,522 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Fibrocell Science by 38.0% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 740,454 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,407,000 after acquiring an additional 204,015 shares during the last quarter. 32.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Fibrocell Science

Fibrocell Science, Inc, an autologous cell and gene therapy company, focuses on discovering and developing therapies for diseases affecting the skin and connective tissues in the United States. The company's gene therapy product candidates include FCX-007 that is in Phase I/II clinical trials to treat recessive dystrophic epidermolysis bullosa; FCX-013, a gene therapy for localized scleroderma; and gene-therapy program that is in research phase to arthritis and related conditions.

Featured Story: What is the Rule of 72?

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for Fibrocell Science Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fibrocell Science and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.