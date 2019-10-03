Financial Analysis: Medical Transcription Billing (NASDAQ:MTBC) versus Upland Software (NASDAQ:UPLD)

Medical Transcription Billing (NASDAQ:MTBC) and Upland Software (NASDAQ:UPLD) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, institutional ownership, earnings, risk, analyst recommendations, valuation and dividends.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Medical Transcription Billing and Upland Software’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Medical Transcription Billing $50.55 million 0.94 -$2.14 million ($0.59) -6.69 Upland Software $149.88 million 6.27 -$10.84 million $1.18 31.53

Medical Transcription Billing has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Upland Software. Medical Transcription Billing is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Upland Software, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Medical Transcription Billing and Upland Software’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Medical Transcription Billing -9.21% -17.50% -13.28% Upland Software -8.03% 25.43% 6.47%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

11.9% of Medical Transcription Billing shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 76.2% of Upland Software shares are held by institutional investors. 50.5% of Medical Transcription Billing shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 11.6% of Upland Software shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Volatility and Risk

Medical Transcription Billing has a beta of 1.72, suggesting that its share price is 72% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Upland Software has a beta of 0.6, suggesting that its share price is 40% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Medical Transcription Billing and Upland Software, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Medical Transcription Billing 0 0 2 0 3.00 Upland Software 0 0 7 0 3.00

Medical Transcription Billing presently has a consensus price target of $6.00, suggesting a potential upside of 51.90%. Upland Software has a consensus price target of $52.86, suggesting a potential upside of 42.05%. Given Medical Transcription Billing’s higher possible upside, research analysts plainly believe Medical Transcription Billing is more favorable than Upland Software.

Summary

Upland Software beats Medical Transcription Billing on 9 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

Medical Transcription Billing Company Profile

Medical Transcription Billing, Corp. is a healthcare information technology company that provides an integrated suite of Web-based solutions, together with related business services, to healthcare providers practicing in ambulatory care settings. The Company’s offering, PracticePro, allows healthcare practices with the core software and business services on Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) platform. PracticePro includes practice management software and related tools, which facilitate the day-to-day operation of a medical practice; electronic health records (EHR), which allow its customers to qualify for government incentives; revenue cycle management (RCM) services, which include medical billing, analytics and related services, and mobile Health (mHealth) solutions, including smartphone applications that assist patients and healthcare providers in the provision of healthcare services. The Company offers a clearinghouse service, which allows clients to track claim status.

Upland Software Company Profile

Upland Software, Inc. provides cloud-based enterprise work management software in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company offers a family of software applications under the Upland brand in the areas of information technology (IT), process excellence and operations, finance, professional services, and marketing. Its software applications address enterprise work challenges in various categories comprising project and portfolio management, professional services automation, IT financial management, knowledge engagement, enterprise secure document capture and fax, workflow automation and enterprise content management, supply chain visibility and collaboration, Website management and Web visitor insights, and mobile engagement. The company sells its products through a direct sales organization, as well as through an indirect sales organization that sells to distributors and value-added resellers. It serves customers across a range of industries, including financial services, retail, technology, manufacturing, legal, education, consumer goods, media, telecommunications, government, food and beverage, healthcare, and life sciences, as well as non-profit organizations. The company was formerly known as Silverback Enterprise Group, Inc. and changed its name to Upland Software, Inc. in November 2013. Upland Software, Inc. was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in Austin, Texas. Upland Software, Inc. is a subsidiary of Silverback Enterprise Group Inc.

