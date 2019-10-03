Financial Contrast: DBS GRP HOLDING/S (OTCMKTS:DBSDY) and Fulton Financial (OTCMKTS:FULT)

DBS GRP HOLDING/S (OTCMKTS:DBSDY) and Fulton Financial (NASDAQ:FULT) are both finance companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, analyst recommendations, earnings, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends and valuation.

Dividends

DBS GRP HOLDING/S pays an annual dividend of $3.26 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.6%. Fulton Financial pays an annual dividend of $0.52 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.3%. DBS GRP HOLDING/S pays out 50.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Fulton Financial pays out 44.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Fulton Financial has raised its dividend for 8 consecutive years.

Risk and Volatility

DBS GRP HOLDING/S has a beta of 1.15, meaning that its stock price is 15% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Fulton Financial has a beta of 1.02, meaning that its stock price is 2% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares DBS GRP HOLDING/S and Fulton Financial’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets DBS GRP HOLDING/S 30.43% 11.57% 1.05% Fulton Financial 23.75% 10.51% 1.15%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for DBS GRP HOLDING/S and Fulton Financial, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score DBS GRP HOLDING/S 0 3 0 0 2.00 Fulton Financial 0 3 1 0 2.25

Fulton Financial has a consensus price target of $19.25, indicating a potential upside of 22.57%. Given Fulton Financial’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Fulton Financial is more favorable than DBS GRP HOLDING/S.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

0.3% of DBS GRP HOLDING/S shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 64.7% of Fulton Financial shares are held by institutional investors. 1.0% of Fulton Financial shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares DBS GRP HOLDING/S and Fulton Financial’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio DBS GRP HOLDING/S $13.36 billion 3.41 $4.13 billion $6.43 11.09 Fulton Financial $954.04 million 2.74 $208.39 million $1.18 13.31

DBS GRP HOLDING/S has higher revenue and earnings than Fulton Financial. DBS GRP HOLDING/S is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Fulton Financial, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Fulton Financial beats DBS GRP HOLDING/S on 9 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

About DBS GRP HOLDING/S

DBS Group Holdings Ltd provides financial products and services in Singapore, Hong Kong, rest of Greater China, South and Southeast Asia, and internationally. It operates through Consumer Banking/Wealth Management, Institutional Banking, Treasury Markets, and Others segments. The Consumer Banking/Wealth Management segment offers banking and related financial services, including current and savings accounts, fixed deposits, loans and home finance, cards, payments, investment, and insurance products for individual customers. The Institutional Banking segment provides financial services and products for bank and non-bank financial institutions, government-linked companies, large corporates, and small and medium sized businesses. Its products and services comprise short-term working capital financing and specialized lending; cash management, trade finance, and securities and fiduciary services; treasury and markets products; and corporate finance and advisory banking, as well as capital markets solutions. The Treasury Markets segment is involved in structuring, market-making, and trading in a range of treasury products. The Others segment offers stock trading and Islamic banking services. The company operates approximately 280 branches across 18 markets. DBS Group Holdings Ltd was founded in 1968 and is headquartered in Singapore.

About Fulton Financial

Fulton Financial Corporation operates as a multi-bank financial holding company that provides banking and financial services to businesses and consumers. It accepts various checking accounts and savings deposit products, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts. The company also offers consumer loans, including home equity loans and lines of credit, automobile loans, automobile and equipment leases, personal lines of credit, and checking account overdraft protection; construction and jumbo residential mortgage loans; and commercial lending products comprising commercial, financial, agricultural, and real estate loans. In addition, it provides equipment leasing, letters of credit, cash management services, and traditional deposit products; and investment management, trust, brokerage, insurance, and investment advisory services. Further, the company owns investment securities and other investments, as well as trust preferred securities; and sells various life insurance products. It provides its products and services through branch banking, as well as through a network of automated teller machines, telephone banking, mobile banking, and online banking. As of December 31, 2018, the company operated 234 branches in Pennsylvania, Maryland, Delaware, New Jersey, and Virginia. Fulton Financial Corporation was founded in 1882 and is headquartered in Lancaster, Pennsylvania.

