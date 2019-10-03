Financial Contrast: Spartan Motors (NASDAQ:SPAR) & Kandi Technologies Group (NASDAQ:KNDI)

Spartan Motors (NASDAQ:SPAR) and Kandi Technologies Group (NASDAQ:KNDI) are both small-cap auto/tires/trucks companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their risk, analyst recommendations, earnings, institutional ownership, valuation, dividends and profitability.

Volatility and Risk

Spartan Motors has a beta of 1.43, suggesting that its share price is 43% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Kandi Technologies Group has a beta of 2.54, suggesting that its share price is 154% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

69.5% of Spartan Motors shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 4.1% of Kandi Technologies Group shares are owned by institutional investors. 4.2% of Spartan Motors shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 27.4% of Kandi Technologies Group shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Spartan Motors and Kandi Technologies Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Spartan Motors 1.27% 8.65% 4.35% Kandi Technologies Group -17.33% -10.19% -5.38%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Spartan Motors and Kandi Technologies Group’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Spartan Motors $816.16 million 0.60 $15.01 million $0.48 28.67 Kandi Technologies Group $112.44 million 2.10 -$5.70 million N/A N/A

Spartan Motors has higher revenue and earnings than Kandi Technologies Group.

Dividends

Spartan Motors pays an annual dividend of $0.10 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.7%. Kandi Technologies Group does not pay a dividend. Spartan Motors pays out 20.8% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for Spartan Motors and Kandi Technologies Group, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Spartan Motors 0 0 3 0 3.00 Kandi Technologies Group 0 0 0 0 N/A

Spartan Motors presently has a consensus price target of $17.33, suggesting a potential upside of 25.97%. Given Spartan Motors’ higher probable upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Spartan Motors is more favorable than Kandi Technologies Group.

Summary

Spartan Motors beats Kandi Technologies Group on 9 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

Spartan Motors Company Profile

Spartan Motors, Inc., through its subsidiaries, engineers, manufactures, assembles, and sells specialty and heavy-duty vehicles in the United States, Canada, South America, and Asia. It operates through three segments: Fleet Vehicles and Services, Emergency Response Vehicles, and Specialty Chassis and Vehicles. The Fleet Vehicles and Services segment provides walk-in vans, cutaway vans, truck bodies, and parts and accessories for use in e-commerce/last mile/parcel delivery, beverage and grocery delivery, mobile retail, and trades and construction industries under the Aeromaster, Velocity, Ultimate, Trademaster, Metromaster, Utilivan, Spartan Upfit Services, and Reach brands. This segment also installs specialty interior and exterior up-fit equipment for walk-in vans, truck bodies, and passenger vans under Specialty Up-fit name; and distributes related aftermarket parts and accessories. The Emergency Response Vehicles segment provides emergency response cabs and chassis, pumpers, aerial ladder components for fire trucks, rescue equipment, tankers, and parts and accessories under the Spartan, Smeal, Ladder Tower, and UST brands, as well as offers body, aerial, pump, drivetrain, and chassis repair and maintenance services. The Specialty Chassis and Vehicles segment offers motor home chassis; and defense and specialty chassis and vehicles, as well as provides related aftermarket parts and accessories, and maintenance and repair services. This segment also offers assembly services for Isuzu N-gas and F-series chassis. The company sells its products through a network of independent truck dealers, original equipment manufacturers, dealer distributors, leasing companies, and municipalities and other governmental entities, as well as to commercial and individual end users. Spartan Motors, Inc. was founded in 1975 and is headquartered in Charlotte, Michigan.

Kandi Technologies Group Company Profile

Kandi Technologies Group, Inc., through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and commercializes electric vehicle (EV) products and parts and off-road vehicles in the People's Republic of China and internationally. It offers off-road vehicles, including go-karts, all-terrain vehicles, utility vehicles, and other vehicles for sale to distributors or consumers; and EV parts comprising battery packs, EV drive motors, EV controllers, air conditioners, and other electric products. The company was formerly known as Kandi Technologies, Corp. and changed its name to Kandi Technologies Group, Inc. in December 2012. Kandi Technologies Group, Inc. was founded in 2002 and is headquartered in Jinhua, the People's Republic of China.

