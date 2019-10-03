Finbar Group Limited (ASX:FRI) Insider Acquires A$57,548.40 in Stock

Finbar Group Limited (ASX:FRI) insider John Chan bought 68,510 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 25th. The shares were bought at an average cost of A$0.84 ($0.60) per share, with a total value of A$57,548.40 ($40,814.47).

Shares of FRI traded down A$0.01 ($0.01) during trading hours on Thursday, reaching A$0.83 ($0.59). 19,589 shares of the company traded hands. The firm has a market cap of $225.86 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.76. Finbar Group Limited has a 12-month low of A$0.75 ($0.53) and a 12-month high of A$0.90 ($0.64). The company has a current ratio of 2.49, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.04. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is A$0.86 and its 200 day moving average price is A$0.85.

The business also recently announced a Final dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 12th were paid a dividend of $0.03 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 3.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 4th. Finbar Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 142.86%.

Finbar Group Company Profile

Finbar Group Limited, through its subsidiaries, develops and invests in properties in Australia. The company develops medium to high density residential apartments and commercial properties, as well as rents its properties in Western Australia. Finbar Group Limited was incorporated in 1984 and is based in East Perth, Australia.

