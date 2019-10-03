Fireangel Safety Technology Group (LON:FA) Hits New 1-Year Low at $16.25

Fireangel Safety Technology Group PLC (LON:FA) shares reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as GBX 16.25 ($0.21) and last traded at GBX 16.25 ($0.21), with a volume of 28840 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 17.50 ($0.23).

Separately, Shore Capital reissued a “house stock” rating on shares of Fireangel Safety Technology Group in a report on Tuesday, July 30th.

The company has a market capitalization of $12.34 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.22, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.39. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 24.20 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 30.82.

Fireangel Safety Technology Group Company Profile (LON:FA)

FireAngel Safety Technology Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells home safety products and accessories in the United Kingdom, Continental Europe, and internationally. The company offers smoke and carbon monoxide detectors and accessories under the Fire Angel, AngelEye, and Pace Sensors brands, as well as carbon monoxide CO sensors.

