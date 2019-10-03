First Bancorp Inc (FNLC) To Go Ex-Dividend on October 4th

First Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:FNLC) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, September 26th, Fidelity reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 7th will be given a dividend of 0.30 per share by the bank on Tuesday, October 22nd. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.43%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 4th.

First Bancorp has raised its dividend by an average of 7.2% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 5 years.

FNLC opened at $27.08 on Wednesday. First Bancorp has a twelve month low of $24.19 and a twelve month high of $30.63. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The company has a fifty day moving average of $26.05 and a 200-day moving average of $25.87. The stock has a market cap of $299.14 million, a PE ratio of 11.94 and a beta of 0.67.

First Bancorp (NASDAQ:FNLC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 17th. The bank reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter. First Bancorp had a net margin of 27.91% and a return on equity of 12.77%. The company had revenue of $16.56 million during the quarter.

In other First Bancorp news, EVP Charles A. Wootton sold 1,053 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.04, for a total value of $27,420.12. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 15,621 shares in the company, valued at $406,770.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 6.69% of the company’s stock.

Separately, BidaskClub upgraded shares of First Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 17th.

First Bancorp Company Profile

The First Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for First National Bank that provides a range of banking products and services to individual and corporate customers. The company offers various deposit products, including demand, NOW, savings, money market, and certificates of deposit accounts.

