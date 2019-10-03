First Bancorp (NASDAQ:FBNC) Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

First Bancorp (NASDAQ:FBNC) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “First Bancorp is a one-bank holding company. The principal activity of the Company is the ownership and operation of First Bank. They also own and operate two nonbank subsidiaries, Montgomery Data Services, Inc. and First Bancorp Financial Services, Inc. “

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. ValuEngine downgraded shares of First Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. BidaskClub raised shares of First Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.75.

Shares of NASDAQ:FBNC traded down $0.16 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $35.27. 57,863 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 89,517. First Bancorp has a 1 year low of $30.50 and a 1 year high of $41.74. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $35.79 and a 200-day moving average price of $36.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.96.

First Bancorp (NASDAQ:FBNC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.03. First Bancorp had a net margin of 30.19% and a return on equity of 11.83%. The firm had revenue of $70.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $69.62 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that First Bancorp will post 3.15 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Mary Clara Capel sold 900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.25, for a total value of $32,625.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 14,012 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $507,935. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 2.37% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Bancorp during the second quarter worth $11,120,000. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of First Bancorp by 22.7% during the first quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 1,296,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $45,059,000 after buying an additional 239,475 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC grew its holdings in shares of First Bancorp by 20.9% during the second quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 725,860 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,436,000 after buying an additional 125,303 shares during the last quarter. Federated Investors Inc. PA grew its holdings in shares of First Bancorp by 38.7% during the first quarter. Federated Investors Inc. PA now owns 317,549 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $11,038,000 after buying an additional 88,582 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP grew its holdings in shares of First Bancorp by 1,440.2% during the first quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 84,603 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,941,000 after buying an additional 79,110 shares during the last quarter. 66.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

First Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for First Bank that provides banking products and services for individuals and small to medium-sized businesses primarily in North Carolina and northeastern South Carolina. It accepts deposit products, such as checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as time deposits, including certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.

