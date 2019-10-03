First Financial Bancorp (NASDAQ:FFBC) Upgraded to “Hold” by ValuEngine

First Financial Bancorp (NASDAQ:FFBC) was upgraded by equities researchers at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, ValuEngine reports.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of First Financial Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Piper Jaffray Companies raised shares of First Financial Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $28.00 to $29.00 in a report on Thursday, June 20th. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of First Financial Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. First Financial Bancorp presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $28.50.

NASDAQ:FFBC traded up $0.42 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $24.45. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 381,079 shares, compared to its average volume of 343,999. The company has a market capitalization of $2.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.72 and a beta of 1.25. First Financial Bancorp has a 12 month low of $22.07 and a 12 month high of $29.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.93. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $24.00 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $24.10.

First Financial Bancorp (NASDAQ:FFBC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The bank reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.01. First Financial Bancorp had a net margin of 28.03% and a return on equity of 10.45%. The business had revenue of $156.94 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $153.34 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.57 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that First Financial Bancorp will post 2.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Vince Berta acquired 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 27th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $22.45 per share, with a total value of $33,675.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Claude E. Davis sold 26,657 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.32, for a total transaction of $674,955.24. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 329,860 shares in the company, valued at $8,352,055.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 54,077 shares of company stock worth $1,372,473 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in FFBC. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in First Financial Bancorp by 1.5% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,530,060 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $351,917,000 after purchasing an additional 218,329 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in First Financial Bancorp by 4.8% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 5,266,350 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $127,557,000 after purchasing an additional 240,753 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in First Financial Bancorp by 4.9% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,547,322 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $84,604,000 after purchasing an additional 164,209 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in First Financial Bancorp by 7.6% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,477,830 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $60,012,000 after purchasing an additional 175,710 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Neumeier Poma Investment Counsel LLC boosted its holdings in First Financial Bancorp by 6.1% in the second quarter. Neumeier Poma Investment Counsel LLC now owns 1,668,348 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $40,407,000 after purchasing an additional 95,370 shares during the last quarter. 73.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About First Financial Bancorp

First Financial Bancorp. operates as the bank holding company for First Financial Bank that provides commercial banking and related services to individuals and businesses in Ohio, Indiana, Kentucky, and Illinois. The company accepts various deposit products, such as interest-bearing and noninterest-bearing accounts, time deposits, and cash management services for commercial customers.

