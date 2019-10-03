First Interstate Bancsystem (NASDAQ:FIBK) Upgraded at ValuEngine

First Interstate Bancsystem (NASDAQ:FIBK) was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on FIBK. BidaskClub lowered shares of First Interstate Bancsystem from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of First Interstate Bancsystem from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. First Interstate Bancsystem presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $43.98.

Shares of NASDAQ:FIBK traded down $0.14 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $39.30. 12,374 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 200,695. First Interstate Bancsystem has a 1 year low of $34.61 and a 1 year high of $46.51. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $39.37 and a 200-day moving average price of $39.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.82.

First Interstate Bancsystem (NASDAQ:FIBK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The financial services provider reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $164.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $163.66 million. First Interstate Bancsystem had a return on equity of 10.24% and a net margin of 24.08%. As a group, equities analysts predict that First Interstate Bancsystem will post 3.06 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Ross E. Leckie sold 1,219 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.27, for a total transaction of $47,870.13. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 17,027 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $668,650.29. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Ross E. Leckie sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.60, for a total transaction of $121,800.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 14,027 shares in the company, valued at $569,496.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 24.93% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of FIBK. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in First Interstate Bancsystem by 19.2% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 450,659 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $16,476,000 after purchasing an additional 72,720 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in First Interstate Bancsystem by 12.5% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 135,208 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,384,000 after purchasing an additional 15,019 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in First Interstate Bancsystem by 128.1% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 25,919 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,031,000 after purchasing an additional 14,556 shares during the last quarter. Federated Investors Inc. PA boosted its holdings in First Interstate Bancsystem by 4.9% in the first quarter. Federated Investors Inc. PA now owns 326,779 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $13,012,000 after purchasing an additional 15,235 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kennedy Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in First Interstate Bancsystem by 10.1% in the first quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 488,462 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $19,451,000 after purchasing an additional 44,803 shares during the last quarter. 49.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

First Interstate Bancsystem Company Profile

First Interstate BancSystem, Inc operates as the bank holding company for First Interstate Bank that provides range of banking products and services in the United States. Its deposit products include checking, savings, time, and demand deposits; and repurchase agreements primarily for commercial and municipal depositors.

