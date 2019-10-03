First Manhattan Co. Grows Position in Estee Lauder Companies Inc (NYSE:EL)

First Manhattan Co. boosted its stake in Estee Lauder Companies Inc (NYSE:EL) by 15.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 444 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the quarter. First Manhattan Co.’s holdings in Estee Lauder Companies were worth $81,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Eaton Vance Management lifted its position in shares of Estee Lauder Companies by 1.6% during the second quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 509,375 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,267,000 after purchasing an additional 8,013 shares in the last quarter. Anderson Fisher LLC lifted its position in shares of Estee Lauder Companies by 235.8% during the second quarter. Anderson Fisher LLC now owns 863 shares of the company’s stock worth $158,000 after purchasing an additional 606 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Estee Lauder Companies by 23.0% during the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 5,659 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,036,000 after purchasing an additional 1,060 shares in the last quarter. Covington Capital Management lifted its position in shares of Estee Lauder Companies by 54.2% during the second quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 1,095 shares of the company’s stock worth $201,000 after purchasing an additional 385 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MidWestOne Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Estee Lauder Companies during the second quarter worth $847,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.91% of the company’s stock.

In other Estee Lauder Companies news, Vice Chairman Sara E. Moss sold 6,274 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $193.55, for a total value of $1,214,332.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Carl P. Haney sold 17,552 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.81, for a total transaction of $3,612,377.12. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 31,649 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,513,680.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 2,187,217 shares of company stock valued at $429,841,069 in the last quarter. 16.13% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

EL traded down $3.60 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $193.65. The company had a trading volume of 351,106 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,548,292. The company has a market cap of $70.83 billion, a PE ratio of 36.26, a P/E/G ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.78. The business has a 50-day moving average of $195.42 and a 200-day moving average of $179.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.13. Estee Lauder Companies Inc has a 1-year low of $121.47 and a 1-year high of $207.50.

Estee Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 19th. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $3.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.53 billion. Estee Lauder Companies had a net margin of 12.01% and a return on equity of 44.43%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.61 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Estee Lauder Companies Inc will post 5.99 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 16th. Investors of record on Friday, August 30th were given a $0.43 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 29th. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.89%. Estee Lauder Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.21%.

EL has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Estee Lauder Companies from $215.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 24th. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their target price on shares of Estee Lauder Companies from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 19th. Raymond James reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $216.00 target price (up from $181.00) on shares of Estee Lauder Companies in a research report on Tuesday, August 20th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Estee Lauder Companies from $205.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 20th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Estee Lauder Companies from $197.00 to $231.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $191.87.

The Estée Lauder Companies Inc manufactures and markets skin care, makeup, fragrance, and hair care products. The company offers a range of skin care products, such as moisturizers, serums, cleansers, toners, body care products, exfoliators, acne care products, facial masks, cleansing devices, and sun care products; and makeup products, including lipsticks, lip glosses, mascaras, foundations, eyeshadows, nail polishes, and powders, as well as related items, including compacts, brushes, and other makeup tools.

