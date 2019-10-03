First Manhattan Co. Grows Stock Position in Playa Hotels & Resorts NV (NASDAQ:PLYA)

First Manhattan Co. increased its position in shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts NV (NASDAQ:PLYA) by 538.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,750 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,850 shares during the quarter. First Manhattan Co.’s holdings in Playa Hotels & Resorts were worth $44,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Toronto Dominion Bank purchased a new stake in Playa Hotels & Resorts in the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Aperio Group LLC purchased a new stake in Playa Hotels & Resorts in the second quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Ellington Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in Playa Hotels & Resorts in the second quarter valued at approximately $90,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Playa Hotels & Resorts by 353.8% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 12,307 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,000 after purchasing an additional 9,595 shares during the period. Finally, Alambic Investment Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Playa Hotels & Resorts in the second quarter valued at approximately $101,000. 68.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. SunTrust Banks set a $11.00 target price on Playa Hotels & Resorts and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 12th. Deutsche Bank set a $13.00 price target on shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, September 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.44.

Shares of NASDAQ:PLYA traded down $0.08 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $7.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 286 shares, compared to its average volume of 212,512. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $7.84 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.85. The company has a market capitalization of $1.02 billion, a PE ratio of 24.20 and a beta of 0.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.33. Playa Hotels & Resorts NV has a fifty-two week low of $5.98 and a fifty-two week high of $9.69.

Playa Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:PLYA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $164.02 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $160.71 million. Playa Hotels & Resorts had a net margin of 3.72% and a return on equity of 4.47%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.11 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Playa Hotels & Resorts NV will post 0.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Playa Hotels & Resorts N.V. owns, operates, and develops all-inclusive resorts in prime beachfront locations in various vacation destinations in Mexico and the Caribbean. The company operates under eight brand names. As of February 28, 2019, it owned a portfolio consisting of 21 resorts comprising 7,908 rooms located in Mexico, Jamaica, and the Dominican Republic.

