First Manhattan Co. Lowers Holdings in Metlife Inc (NYSE:MET)

First Manhattan Co. trimmed its holdings in Metlife Inc (NYSE:MET) by 47.7% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 644 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 588 shares during the period. First Manhattan Co.’s holdings in Metlife were worth $31,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Old Port Advisors grew its stake in shares of Metlife by 4.1% during the second quarter. Old Port Advisors now owns 4,996 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $252,000 after buying an additional 199 shares during the last quarter. Unison Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Metlife by 1.0% during the second quarter. Unison Advisors LLC now owns 21,133 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,049,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Metlife by 27.8% during the second quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 1,052 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 229 shares during the last quarter. Brooks Moore & Associates Inc. grew its stake in shares of Metlife by 4.1% during the second quarter. Brooks Moore & Associates Inc. now owns 5,831 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $290,000 after buying an additional 231 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Mercantile Trust Co. grew its stake in shares of Metlife by 10.1% during the second quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 2,521 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $125,000 after buying an additional 231 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.55% of the company’s stock.

Get Metlife alerts:

Shares of NYSE MET traded down $1.29 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $44.74. The stock had a trading volume of 1,038,378 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,261,056. The company has a current ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The firm has a market cap of $41.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.30, a P/E/G ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.11. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $46.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $47.01. Metlife Inc has a 52-week low of $37.76 and a 52-week high of $51.16.

Metlife (NYSE:MET) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The financial services provider reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $16.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.43 billion. Metlife had a return on equity of 9.75% and a net margin of 9.28%. Metlife’s quarterly revenue was down 22.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.30 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Metlife Inc will post 5.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 13th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 6th were issued a $0.44 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 5th. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.93%. Metlife’s payout ratio is 32.65%.

A number of research firms have recently commented on MET. Zacks Investment Research raised Metlife from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $51.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Citigroup cut their target price on Metlife from $42.00 to $41.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 13th. ValuEngine cut Metlife from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Metlife from $54.00 to $53.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co upped their target price on Metlife from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $49.61.

About Metlife

MetLife, Inc engages in the insurance, annuities, employee benefits, and asset management businesses. It operates through five segments: U.S.; Asia; Latin America; Europe, the Middle East and Africa; and MetLife Holdings. The company offers life, dental, group short- and long-term disability, individual disability, accidental death and dismemberment, vision, and accident and health coverages, as well as prepaid legal plans; administrative services-only arrangements to employers; and stable value products, including general and separate account guaranteed interest contracts, and private floating rate funding agreements.

Further Reading: What are different types of coverage ratios?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MET? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Metlife Inc (NYSE:MET).

Receive News & Ratings for Metlife Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Metlife and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.