First Manhattan Co. Sells 63 Shares of Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ)

First Manhattan Co. reduced its holdings in shares of Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) by 16.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 320 shares of the company’s stock after selling 63 shares during the quarter. First Manhattan Co.’s holdings in Constellation Brands were worth $63,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Jackson Square Partners LLC bought a new position in Constellation Brands in the first quarter valued at about $395,015,000. Jennison Associates LLC raised its position in Constellation Brands by 120.4% in the second quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 2,727,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $537,087,000 after purchasing an additional 1,490,064 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in Constellation Brands by 65.0% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,543,690 shares of the company’s stock valued at $697,895,000 after purchasing an additional 1,395,888 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in Constellation Brands by 14,808.3% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 655,518 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,098,000 after purchasing an additional 651,121 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its position in Constellation Brands by 68.1% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,552,996 shares of the company’s stock valued at $305,847,000 after purchasing an additional 629,124 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.10% of the company’s stock.

In related news, major shareholder Richard Sands sold 95,521 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.57, for a total transaction of $19,540,730.97. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 173,379 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,468,142.03. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Jeremy S. G. Fowden sold 10,213 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $197.35, for a total value of $2,015,535.55. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 27,630 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,452,780.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 15.86% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on STZ. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Constellation Brands from $225.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 17th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Constellation Brands from $217.00 to $227.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 20th. Macquarie set a $220.00 target price on Constellation Brands and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 5th. OTR Global upgraded Constellation Brands to a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, September 27th. Finally, MKM Partners began coverage on Constellation Brands in a research report on Thursday, September 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $263.00 target price for the company. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $223.86.

Shares of STZ stock traded down $2.45 on Wednesday, hitting $206.96. The company had a trading volume of 283,908 shares, compared to its average volume of 939,404. The firm has a market cap of $39.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.30, a P/E/G ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 0.69. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $203.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $195.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 1.22. Constellation Brands, Inc. has a twelve month low of $150.37 and a twelve month high of $228.91.

Constellation Brands

Constellation Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, imports, and markets beer, wine, and spirits in the United States, Canada, Mexico, New Zealand, and Italy. It provides beer primarily under the Corona Extra, Corona Light, Corona Premier, Corona Familiar Modelo Especial, Modelo Negra, Modelo Chelada, Pacifico, and Victoria brands, as well as Funky Buddha, Four Corners, and Ballast Point brands.

