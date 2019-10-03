First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the fourteen brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, ten have assigned a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $102.00.

A number of research firms have weighed in on FRC. Wells Fargo & Co cut shares of First Republic Bank from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $112.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Wednesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Raymond James cut shares of First Republic Bank to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 8th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of First Republic Bank from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $104.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, July 5th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of First Republic Bank from $105.00 to $98.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. Finally, Maxim Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $110.00 price objective on shares of First Republic Bank in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th.

NYSE:FRC traded down $0.19 on Thursday, reaching $91.52. The stock had a trading volume of 8,748 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,232,009. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34. The company has a 50-day moving average of $92.56 and a 200 day moving average of $98.08. The stock has a market cap of $16.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 0.89. First Republic Bank has a 12-month low of $79.42 and a 12-month high of $107.75.

First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 16th. The bank reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $819.38 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $836.26 million. First Republic Bank had a net margin of 22.94% and a return on equity of 11.30%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.20 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that First Republic Bank will post 4.98 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of FRC. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in First Republic Bank during the second quarter worth about $28,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. raised its stake in First Republic Bank by 113.6% during the second quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 361 shares of the bank’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 192 shares during the period. Commonwealth Bank of Australia raised its stake in First Republic Bank by 34.5% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Bank of Australia now owns 452 shares of the bank’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares during the period. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in First Republic Bank during the second quarter worth about $52,000. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in First Republic Bank during the second quarter worth about $92,000.

First Republic Bank Company Profile

First Republic Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides private banking, private business banking, real estate lending, and wealth management services to clients in metropolitan areas in the United States. It operates through two segments, Commercial Banking and Wealth Management. The company offers deposit products, such as checking, money market checking, savings, passbook deposits, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

