First Trust Dow Jones Internet Index Fund (NYSEARCA:FDN) Stock Price Up 0.8%

First Trust Dow Jones Internet Index Fund (NYSEARCA:FDN)’s share price rose 0.8% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $130.63 and last traded at $130.63, approximately 13,216 shares were traded during mid-day trading. A decline of 97% from the average daily volume of 527,098 shares. The stock had previously closed at $129.54.

The company has a fifty day moving average price of $136.64 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $141.58.

Get First Trust Dow Jones Internet Index Fund alerts:

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of FDN. Meridian Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in First Trust Dow Jones Internet Index Fund during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Marshall Wace LLP raised its stake in First Trust Dow Jones Internet Index Fund by 2,566.1% during the 1st quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 22,982 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,192,000 after acquiring an additional 22,120 shares during the last quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in First Trust Dow Jones Internet Index Fund during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $2,830,000. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group purchased a new stake in First Trust Dow Jones Internet Index Fund during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $329,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC raised its stake in First Trust Dow Jones Internet Index Fund by 7.9% during the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 37,162 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,163,000 after acquiring an additional 2,730 shares during the last quarter.

About First Trust Dow Jones Internet Index Fund (NYSEARCA:FDN)

First Trust Dow Jones Internet Index Fund (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the Dow Jones Internet Composite Index (the Index). The Fund will normally invest at least 90% of its total assets in common stocks that comprise the Index.

See Also: FAANG Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Dow Jones Internet Index Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Dow Jones Internet Index Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.