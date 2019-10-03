FirstService (NASDAQ:FSV) Downgraded by ValuEngine to Hold

FirstService (NASDAQ:FSV) (TSE:FSV) was downgraded by investment analysts at ValuEngine from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on FSV. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of FirstService from $102.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. TheStreet downgraded shares of FirstService from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of FirstService from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 25th. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of FirstService from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, TD Securities assumed coverage on shares of FirstService in a research report on Wednesday, September 25th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $110.00 target price on the stock. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, FirstService presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $108.20.

FirstService stock traded up $1.69 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $100.44. 113,486 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 35,987. FirstService has a twelve month low of $64.87 and a twelve month high of $111.08. The company has a fifty day moving average of $102.34 and a 200-day moving average of $95.36. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.32. The company has a market cap of $4.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.80 and a beta of 0.84.

FirstService (NASDAQ:FSV) (TSE:FSV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.31. FirstService had a negative net margin of 11.58% and a positive return on equity of 28.17%. The company had revenue of $573.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $550.77 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.86 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that FirstService will post 2.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its position in FirstService by 7.5% during the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,186,666 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $106,017,000 after purchasing an additional 83,206 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in FirstService by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 942,593 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $90,415,000 after purchasing an additional 20,300 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in FirstService by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 928,684 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $89,080,000 after purchasing an additional 27,554 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in FirstService by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 791,425 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $75,913,000 after purchasing an additional 8,604 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in FirstService by 23.7% during the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 746,985 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $66,736,000 after purchasing an additional 143,267 shares during the last quarter. 61.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About FirstService

FirstService Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides residential property services to residential and commercial customers in the United States and Canada. The company operates through two segments, FirstService Residential and FirstService Brands. The FirstService Residential segment provides property management services for private residential communities, such as condominiums, co-operatives, homeowner associations, master-planned communities, active adult and lifestyle communities, and various other residential developments.

