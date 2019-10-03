Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE) Cut to Hold at ValuEngine

Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE) was downgraded by ValuEngine from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on FIVE. Craig Hallum started coverage on Five Below in a report on Tuesday, September 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $168.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Five Below from $140.00 to $143.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 29th. Deutsche Bank set a $146.00 price target on Five Below and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 26th. Barclays reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Five Below in a report on Friday, August 30th. Finally, UBS Group cut their price target on Five Below from $132.00 to $124.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $137.22.

Shares of NASDAQ FIVE traded up $0.08 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $124.16. 24,854 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 723,292. The firm has a market cap of $6.90 billion, a PE ratio of 48.30, a PEG ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.58. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $122.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is $126.09. Five Below has a 12 month low of $86.57 and a 12 month high of $148.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.98.

Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 28th. The specialty retailer reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50. The company had revenue of $417.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $421.38 million. Five Below had a return on equity of 24.52% and a net margin of 9.26%. The business’s revenue was up 20.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.42 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Five Below will post 3.04 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in FIVE. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. raised its holdings in Five Below by 73.3% during the 2nd quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 305 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares during the last quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors grew its position in shares of Five Below by 80.0% during the 2nd quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 450 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Five Below during the 2nd quarter worth about $66,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. grew its position in shares of Five Below by 18.7% during the 2nd quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 584 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $70,000 after buying an additional 92 shares during the period. Finally, Rehmann Capital Advisory Group grew its position in shares of Five Below by 15.2% during the 1st quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 598 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $74,000 after buying an additional 79 shares during the period. 97.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Five Below Company Profile

Five Below, Inc operates as a specialty value retailer in the United States. It offers accessories, including novelty socks, sunglasses, jewelry, scarves, gloves, hair accessories, athletic tops and bottoms, and T-shirts, as well as nail polishes, lip glosses, fragrances, and branded cosmetics; and items used to complete and personalize living space, including glitter lamps, posters, frames, fleece blankets, plush items, pillows, candles, incense, lighting, novelty décor, and related items, as well as provides storage options for the customers room.

