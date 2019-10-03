Flexion Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:FLXN) Receives $23.17 Consensus PT from Brokerages

Flexion Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:FLXN) has received an average rating of “Buy” from the ten research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $23.17.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. BidaskClub downgraded Flexion Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 27th. Northland Securities set a $20.00 target price on Flexion Therapeutics and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Flexion Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 target price on the stock in a report on Saturday, August 10th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Flexion Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 27th.

In related news, insider Michael D. Clayman purchased 2,317 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 8th. The shares were bought at an average price of $10.85 per share, for a total transaction of $25,139.45. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 72,249 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $783,901.65. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 16.01% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in Flexion Therapeutics by 53,692.3% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,993 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $87,000 after purchasing an additional 6,980 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Flexion Therapeutics by 46.2% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 106,164 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,325,000 after purchasing an additional 33,569 shares during the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP purchased a new stake in Flexion Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at $187,000. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. boosted its stake in Flexion Therapeutics by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 1,432,159 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $17,873,000 after purchasing an additional 8,139 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its stake in Flexion Therapeutics by 22.4% during the 1st quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 15,300 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $343,000 after purchasing an additional 2,800 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.84% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ FLXN traded down $0.36 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $13.12. The company had a trading volume of 72,361 shares, compared to its average volume of 561,482. Flexion Therapeutics has a one year low of $8.76 and a one year high of $19.82. The company has a quick ratio of 7.33, a current ratio of 7.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.95. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $12.98 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.76. The stock has a market cap of $530.06 million, a PE ratio of -2.92 and a beta of 1.22.

Flexion Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FLXN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.96) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.06) by $0.10. The business had revenue of $16.95 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.03 million. Flexion Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 175.29% and a negative net margin of 368.31%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Flexion Therapeutics will post -4.02 EPS for the current year.

Flexion Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of anti-inflammatory and analgesic therapies for the treatment of patients with musculoskeletal conditions. It offers ZILRETTA, an intra-articular injection for the management of osteoarthritis (OA) pain of the knee in the United States.

