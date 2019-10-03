FLO (FLO) Price Tops $0.0470

FLO (CURRENCY:FLO) traded up 1.8% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on October 3rd. FLO has a market cap of $7.16 million and approximately $18,564.00 worth of FLO was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, FLO has traded 10.6% lower against the US dollar. One FLO coin can now be bought for $0.0470 or 0.00000574 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

BOScoin (BOS) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0053 or 0.00000064 BTC.

Nasdacoin (NSD) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00001621 BTC.

Metrix Coin (MRX) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Beetle Coin (BEET) traded 22.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0105 or 0.00000129 BTC.

Cashbery Coin (CBC) traded 9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0225 or 0.00000276 BTC.

Quasarcoin (QAC) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0054 or 0.00000066 BTC.

Actinium (ACM) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0498 or 0.00000610 BTC.

Shard (SHARD) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0213 or 0.00000261 BTC.

MFCoin (MFC) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0135 or 0.00000165 BTC.

ZeusCrowdfunding (ZEUS) traded down 93% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About FLO

FLO is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Scrypt

hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 17th, 2013. FLO’s total supply is 152,351,008 coins. The Reddit community for FLO is /r/floblockchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. FLO’s official Twitter account is @FLOblockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here. FLO’s official website is flo.cash.

Buying and Selling FLO

FLO can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bittrex. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as FLO directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire FLO should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase FLO using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

