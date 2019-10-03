Fluent (NASDAQ:FLNT) Stock Rating Lowered by ValuEngine

Fluent (NASDAQ:FLNT) was downgraded by research analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report issued on Wednesday, ValuEngine reports.

FLNT has been the topic of several other reports. Barrington Research set a $5.00 target price on Fluent and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 16th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Fluent from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $6.58.

FLNT stock traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $2.72. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,315 shares, compared to its average volume of 269,441. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $2.90 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.96. The company has a quick ratio of 2.24, a current ratio of 2.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. Fluent has a 1 year low of $2.00 and a 1 year high of $7.47. The stock has a market cap of $208.05 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.10, a PEG ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.18.

Fluent (NASDAQ:FLNT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $70.56 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $66.89 million. Fluent had a return on equity of 4.51% and a net margin of 2.87%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.07 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Fluent will post 0.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, COO Donald Huntley Patrick acquired 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 21st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $3.08 per share, for a total transaction of $46,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Ryan Schulke acquired 31,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 13th. The shares were bought at an average price of $3.16 per share, for a total transaction of $99,540.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders acquired 150,500 shares of company stock worth $453,220. Corporate insiders own 20.20% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Hancock Whitney Corp bought a new stake in shares of Fluent during the 2nd quarter valued at $131,000. ClariVest Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fluent during the 2nd quarter valued at $945,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fluent during the 2nd quarter valued at $307,000. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Fluent by 14.6% during the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 265,070 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,426,000 after purchasing an additional 33,801 shares during the period. Finally, Algert Global LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fluent during the 2nd quarter valued at $107,000. Institutional investors own 33.59% of the company’s stock.

Fluent Company Profile

Fluent, Inc provides data-driven digital marketing services primarily in the United States. The company also offers customer acquisition services by operating digital marketing campaigns, through which the company connects its advertiser clients with consumers. It delivers data and performance-based marketing executions to approximately 500 consumer brands, direct marketers, and agencies across a range of industries, including financial services, retail and consumer, media and entertainment, staffing and recruitment, and marketing services.

