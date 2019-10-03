Footy Cash (XFT) Tops 24-Hour Volume of $422.00

Footy Cash (CURRENCY:XFT) traded up 14.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on October 3rd. One Footy Cash coin can now be purchased for $0.40 or 0.00004315 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Footy Cash has traded 5.8% lower against the U.S. dollar. Footy Cash has a market cap of $1.85 million and approximately $422.00 worth of Footy Cash was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Infinitecoin (IFC) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

DNotes (NOTE) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0035 or 0.00000042 BTC.

Creativecoin (CREA) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0224 or 0.00000349 BTC.

Canada eCoin (CDN) traded 24.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0038 or 0.00000071 BTC.

Bitmark (BTM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0311 or 0.00000818 BTC.

SmileyCoin (SMLY) traded 13.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

BunnyCoin (BUN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Nyancoin (NYAN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000006 BTC.

GlobalCoin (GLC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0030 or 0.00000040 BTC.

Bitcoin Scrypt (BTCS) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0065 or 0.00000080 BTC.

About Footy Cash

Footy Cash is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 20th, 2017. Footy Cash’s total supply is 4,602,101 coins. Footy Cash’s official website is www.fantasycash.io. Footy Cash’s official Twitter account is @Footy_Cash. The Reddit community for Footy Cash is /r/footycash and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Footy Cash Coin Trading

Footy Cash can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Footy Cash directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Footy Cash should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Footy Cash using one of the exchanges listed above.

