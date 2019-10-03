Foxtons Group (LON:FOXT) Stock Price Crosses Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $52.05

Foxtons Group PLC (LON:FOXT) shares crossed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $52.05 and traded as low as $51.18. Foxtons Group shares last traded at $51.70, with a volume of 79,989 shares changing hands.

FOXT has been the subject of several recent research reports. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 60 ($0.78) price objective on shares of Foxtons Group in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Peel Hunt reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Foxtons Group in a research note on Tuesday, August 20th.

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 51.98 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 58.11. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.73. The firm has a market cap of $137.41 million and a PE ratio of -7.93.

About Foxtons Group (LON:FOXT)

Foxtons Group plc, an estate agency, provides residential property sales and lettings services in the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Sales, Lettings, and Mortgage Broking. The company is involved in short letting and corporate letting; and the provision of property management services.

