French Connection Group (LON:FCCN) Shares Pass Above 200-Day Moving Average of $39.98

French Connection Group (LON:FCCN) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $39.98 and traded as high as $38.00. French Connection Group shares last traded at $36.00, with a volume of 40,270 shares.

The stock’s fifty day moving average is GBX 36.56 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 39.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.78 million and a PE ratio of 36.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 108.08, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 0.85.

About French Connection Group (LON:FCCN)

French Connection Group PLC designs, produces, and distributes branded fashion clothing for men, women, and children. The company also provides toiletries and fragrances, shoes, watches, jewelry, eyewear, and furniture, as well as accessories and homeware products. It operates retail stores and concessions in the United Kingdom, Europe, the United States, and Canada; and e-commerce stores.

