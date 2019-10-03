Fresh Del Monte Produce (NYSE:FDP) Shares Down 9.2%

Fresh Del Monte Produce Inc (NYSE:FDP) shares were down 9.2% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $34.05 and last traded at $34.11, approximately 1,637,900 shares traded hands during trading. An increase of 434% from the average daily volume of 306,699 shares. The stock had previously closed at $37.55.

The firm’s 50 day moving average is $29.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $27.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.82 billion, a PE ratio of 62.58 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.91.

Fresh Del Monte Produce (NYSE:FDP) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.03. Fresh Del Monte Produce had a net margin of 0.41% and a return on equity of 1.65%. The firm had revenue of $1.24 billion for the quarter. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.14 earnings per share. Fresh Del Monte Produce’s quarterly revenue was down 2.6% on a year-over-year basis.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 6th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 14th were paid a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.72%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 13th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Hancock Whitney Corp increased its stake in Fresh Del Monte Produce by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 146,813 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,957,000 after buying an additional 1,620 shares during the period. Boston Partners increased its stake in Fresh Del Monte Produce by 42.7% during the 2nd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,101,093 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,521,000 after buying an additional 329,286 shares during the period. Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in Fresh Del Monte Produce during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $200,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Fresh Del Monte Produce during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $5,668,000. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in Fresh Del Monte Produce by 10.9% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 27,885 shares of the company’s stock worth $752,000 after acquiring an additional 2,747 shares in the last quarter. 63.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Fresh Del Monte Produce Company Profile (NYSE:FDP)

Fresh Del Monte Produce Inc, through its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and distributes fresh and fresh-cut fruits and vegetables in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia, and internationally. It offers fresh produce products, such as bananas, pineapples, melons, tomatoes, grapes, apples, pears, peaches, plums, nectarines, cherries, citrus, avocados, blueberries, strawberries, and kiwi; various vegetables, including potatoes, onions, bell peppers, cucumbers, whole lettuce, broccoli, cauliflower, and other vegetables; and various other fruits, such as plantains and mangoes.

