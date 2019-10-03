Friendz Reaches Market Cap of $1.17 Million (FDZ)

Friendz (CURRENCY:FDZ) traded 5.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on October 3rd. Friendz has a market capitalization of $1.17 million and approximately $66,177.00 worth of Friendz was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Friendz has traded down 19.6% against the U.S. dollar. One Friendz token can now be bought for about $0.0023 or 0.00000028 BTC on popular exchanges including Mercatox, HitBTC, DragonEX and IDEX.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00003018 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00012258 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.58 or 0.00190073 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $82.39 or 0.01004235 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0586 or 0.00000715 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0143 or 0.00000175 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.95 or 0.00023784 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $7.32 or 0.00089265 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Friendz Profile

Friendz was first traded on January 24th, 2018. Friendz’s total supply is 1,135,946,642 tokens and its circulating supply is 515,914,264 tokens. The Reddit community for Friendz is /r/FriendzICO. Friendz’s official Twitter account is @Friendz_ICO and its Facebook page is accessible here. Friendz’s official website is friendz.io.

Friendz Token Trading

Friendz can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: BitMart, DragonEX, HitBTC, IDEX and Mercatox. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Friendz directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Friendz should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Friendz using one of the exchanges listed above.

