FRMO (OTCMKTS:FRMO) Trading 4% Higher

FRMO Corp. (OTCMKTS:FRMO) traded up 4% on Thursday . The company traded as high as $6.55 and last traded at $6.55, 1,400 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 71% from the average session volume of 4,782 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.30.

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $7.12 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.63.

FRMO Company Profile (OTCMKTS:FRMO)

FRMO Corporation, through its 4.95% interest in Horizon Kinetics, LLC, operates as an investment advisory and independent research company. It provides in-depth analysis of information-poor, under-researched companies, and strategies to identify the complex situations primarily to institutional investors.

