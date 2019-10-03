Front Row Advisors LLC Has $50,000 Stock Position in eBay Inc (NASDAQ:EBAY)

Front Row Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in eBay Inc (NASDAQ:EBAY) by 17.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,254 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock after selling 264 shares during the quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC’s holdings in eBay were worth $50,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Chemical Bank increased its position in eBay by 87.9% in the 2nd quarter. Chemical Bank now owns 29,621 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $1,170,000 after acquiring an additional 13,856 shares during the period. Harrington Investments INC increased its position in eBay by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter. Harrington Investments INC now owns 26,591 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $1,050,000 after acquiring an additional 1,310 shares during the period. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in eBay in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $351,000. WINTON GROUP Ltd increased its position in eBay by 10.2% in the 2nd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 905,851 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $35,781,000 after acquiring an additional 84,212 shares during the period. Finally, BB&T Securities LLC increased its position in eBay by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. BB&T Securities LLC now owns 299,227 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $11,819,000 after acquiring an additional 3,575 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.22% of the company’s stock.

Get eBay alerts:

In other eBay news, SVP Jae Hyun Lee sold 48,111 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.92, for a total value of $2,016,813.12. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 197,247 shares in the company, valued at $8,268,594.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Matthew J. Murphy purchased 6,000 shares of eBay stock in a transaction on Monday, August 5th. The stock was bought at an average price of $38.79 per share, with a total value of $232,740.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold 232,942 shares of company stock valued at $9,663,057 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 5.60% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have issued reports on EBAY. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of eBay from $34.50 to $36.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 15th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of eBay from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Benchmark increased their price objective on shares of eBay from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of eBay from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies increased their price objective on shares of eBay from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. eBay has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $42.22.

NASDAQ:EBAY traded down $0.42 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $38.12. The company had a trading volume of 212,914 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,745,640. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89. The firm has a market cap of $32.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.45, a P/E/G ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.37. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $39.89 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $38.64. eBay Inc has a twelve month low of $26.01 and a twelve month high of $42.00.

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 17th. The e-commerce company reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $2.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.67 billion. eBay had a net margin of 22.12% and a return on equity of 36.67%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.53 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that eBay Inc will post 2.23 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were issued a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.47%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 30th. eBay’s payout ratio is 24.14%.

eBay Profile

eBay Inc operates commerce platforms connecting various buyers and sellers worldwide. The company's Marketplace platforms include its online marketplace at ebay.com and the eBay suite of mobile apps; and StubHub platforms comprise its online ticket platform at stubhub.com, and the StubHub mobile apps that connect fans with their favorite sporting events, shows, and artists, as well as enables them to buy and sell tickets.

Featured Story: What is a Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EBAY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for eBay Inc (NASDAQ:EBAY).

Receive News & Ratings for eBay Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for eBay and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.