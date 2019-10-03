Fuller, Smith & Turner (LON:FSTA) Stock Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $1,103.29

Fuller, Smith & Turner plc (LON:FSTA)’s stock price passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $1,103.29 and traded as low as $1,193.90. Fuller, Smith & Turner shares last traded at $1,197.50, with a volume of 46,699 shares.

FSTA has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Liberum Capital reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Fuller, Smith & Turner in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Berenberg Bank boosted their price target on Fuller, Smith & Turner from GBX 1,250 ($16.33) to GBX 1,300 ($16.99) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Finally, Peel Hunt reaffirmed an “add” rating on shares of Fuller, Smith & Turner in a research report on Thursday, September 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 1,275 ($16.66).

Get Fuller Smith & Turner alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 76.10, a quick ratio of 0.15 and a current ratio of 0.99. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 1,157.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 1,103.80. The stock has a market cap of $342.18 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.66.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 11th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 2nd will be paid a dividend of GBX 125 ($1.63) per share. This is an increase from Fuller, Smith & Turner’s previous dividend of $4.35. This represents a dividend yield of 10.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 2nd. Fuller, Smith & Turner’s payout ratio is currently 0.34%.

In other news, insider Jonathon Swaine sold 3,901 shares of Fuller, Smith & Turner stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 1,125 ($14.70), for a total transaction of £43,886.25 ($57,345.16). Also, insider Simon Emeny sold 26,493 shares of Fuller, Smith & Turner stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 1,070 ($13.98), for a total value of £283,475.10 ($370,410.43).

Fuller, Smith & Turner Company Profile (LON:FSTA)

Fuller, Smith & Turner P.L.C. operates managed pubs and hotels in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates in three segments: Managed Pubs and Hotels, Tenanted Inns, and The Fuller's Beer Company. The company also manages pubs operated by third parties under tenancy or lease agreements.

Featured Article: Trading Penny Stocks



Receive News & Ratings for Fuller Smith & Turner Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fuller Smith & Turner and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.