Function X Trading 25.6% Lower This Week (FX)

Function X (CURRENCY:FX) traded 9% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on October 2nd. Function X has a total market cap of $17.17 million and approximately $469,063.00 worth of Function X was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Function X has traded 25.6% lower against the US dollar. One Function X token can currently be bought for about $0.15 or 0.00001782 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Function X alerts:

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.60 or 0.00031049 BTC.

GAPS (GAP) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $6.04 or 0.00072225 BTC.

EDC Blockchain (EDC) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0050 or 0.00000060 BTC.

SaluS (SLS) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $11.05 or 0.00132077 BTC.

ParkinGo (GOT) traded up 17.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00004742 BTC.

Nectar (NEC) traded 39% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0712 or 0.00000851 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $8,380.66 or 1.00205221 BTC.

TokenPay (TPAY) traded down 21.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00002193 BTC.

LuckChain (BASH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000061 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0504 or 0.00000603 BTC.

Function X Profile

Function X (FX) is a PoW/PoS token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 4th, 2016. Function X’s total supply is 378,604,525 tokens and its circulating supply is 115,183,211 tokens. Function X’s official Twitter account is @Fcoin2. The official message board for Function X is medium.com/functionx. The official website for Function X is functionx.io.

Buying and Selling Function X

Function X can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bittrex. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Function X directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Function X should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Function X using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Function X Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Function X and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.