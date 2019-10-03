G1 Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GTHX) Stock Price Down 32.9%

G1 Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:GTHX)’s stock price traded down 32.9% on Monday . The company traded as low as $22.65 and last traded at $22.78, 3,411,686 shares changed hands during trading. An increase of 750% from the average session volume of 401,350 shares. The stock had previously closed at $33.97.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on GTHX shares. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 price objective on shares of G1 Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, September 11th. ValuEngine upgraded G1 Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. BidaskClub cut G1 Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 17th. Needham & Company LLC set a $74.00 price objective on G1 Therapeutics and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 24th. Finally, B. Riley set a $55.00 price objective on G1 Therapeutics and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $56.67.

The company has a market cap of $850.20 million, a P/E ratio of -9.14 and a beta of 2.32. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $35.40 and a 200-day moving average price of $25.38.

G1 Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GTHX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.82) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.73) by ($0.09). On average, equities research analysts predict that G1 Therapeutics Inc will post -3.22 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in GTHX. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of G1 Therapeutics by 27.4% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,468,415 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,681,000 after purchasing an additional 530,999 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in G1 Therapeutics by 27.8% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,429,138 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,446,000 after acquiring an additional 310,614 shares during the period. Tang Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in G1 Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at $6,132,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in G1 Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at $3,505,000. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in G1 Therapeutics by 83.3% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 249,282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,643,000 after acquiring an additional 113,294 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 74.88% of the company’s stock.

G1 Therapeutics Company Profile (NASDAQ:GTHX)

G1 Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel small molecule therapeutics for the treatment of patients with cancer. It is developing trilaciclib, an intravenous cyclin-dependent kinases (CDK) 4/6 inhibitor that is in Phase Ib/II clinical trials for patients with extensive-stage small cell lung cancer, as well as Phase II clinical trial for patients with first-/second-/third-line metastatic triple-negative breast cancer; lerociclib, an oral CDK4/6 inhibitor that is in Phase Ib/IIa clinical trials for the treatment of breast cancer and in Phase Ib/II clinical trial for non-small cell lung cancer; and G1T48, an oral selective estrogen receptor degrader, which is in Phase I clinical trial.

