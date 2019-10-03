Gannett (NYSE:GCI) Cut to Hold at ValuEngine

Gannett (NYSE:GCI) was downgraded by ValuEngine from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, ValuEngine reports.

GCI has been the topic of several other reports. Noble Financial reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Gannett in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised Gannett from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $12.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Saturday, August 10th.

Get Gannett alerts:

Gannett stock traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $10.75. 111,738 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,574,963. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $10.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.51. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The company has a market cap of $1.23 billion, a PE ratio of 9.94 and a beta of 1.28. Gannett has a one year low of $7.41 and a one year high of $11.99.

Gannett (NYSE:GCI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 5th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $660.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $689.92 million. Gannett had a return on equity of 10.32% and a net margin of 0.50%. The business’s revenue was down 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.31 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Gannett will post 0.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Gannett during the second quarter valued at approximately $85,000. Arden Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of Gannett during the second quarter valued at approximately $114,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Gannett by 873.5% during the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 17,931 shares of the company’s stock valued at $146,000 after purchasing an additional 16,089 shares during the last quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of Gannett by 26.6% during the first quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 23,583 shares of the company’s stock valued at $249,000 after purchasing an additional 4,951 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Gannett by 3.8% during the second quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 34,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $280,000 after purchasing an additional 1,259 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.78% of the company’s stock.

About Gannett

Gannett Co, Inc operates as a media and marketing solutions company. The company operates through Publishing and ReachLocal segments. It offers print and digital daily and non-daily publications under the USA TODAY NETWORK brand name in the United States; and Newsquest, which has print and online publications portfolio of approximately 150 news brands and 150 magazines in the United Kingdom.

Further Reading: Should I invest in “strong buy” stocks?



To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for Gannett Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gannett and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.