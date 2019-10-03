GCN Coin (GCN) Achieves Market Capitalization of $90,359.00

GCN Coin (CURRENCY:GCN) traded up 0.5% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on October 3rd. In the last seven days, GCN Coin has traded 1.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. GCN Coin has a market capitalization of $90,359.00 and approximately $24.00 worth of GCN Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One GCN Coin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges including $50.98, $20.33, $32.15 and $13.77.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $55.85 or 0.00677136 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00012606 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000029 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0570 or 0.00000691 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0032 or 0.00000039 BTC.

NEXT (NET) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00011299 BTC.

TTC Protocol (TTC) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0992 or 0.00001073 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0247 or 0.00000299 BTC.

Matrix AI Network (MAN) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0653 or 0.00000791 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0268 or 0.00000325 BTC.

GCN Coin Coin Profile

GCN Coin (GCN) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 25th, 2014. GCN Coin’s total supply is 172,023,972,500 coins. The official website for GCN Coin is gcn.zone. GCN Coin’s official message board is gcn-coin.proboards.com. GCN Coin’s official Twitter account is @GCNcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

GCN Coin Coin Trading

GCN Coin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: $32.15, $33.94, $18.94, $20.33, $7.50, $10.39, $24.68, $13.77, $5.60, $50.98, $51.55 and $24.43. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as GCN Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade GCN Coin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase GCN Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

