GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:G1A) PT Set at €26.00 by Nord/LB

GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:G1A) received a €26.00 ($30.23) target price from investment analysts at Nord/LB in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Nord/LB’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 8.02% from the company’s previous close.

G1A has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Deutsche Bank set a €22.00 ($25.58) price target on shares of GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. Morgan Stanley set a €29.00 ($33.72) price target on shares of GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 27th. Baader Bank set a €21.00 ($24.42) price target on shares of GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 26th. Goldman Sachs Group set a €30.00 ($34.88) price target on shares of GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a €24.00 ($27.91) price target on shares of GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 26th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of €24.83 ($28.87).

G1A traded down €0.98 ($1.14) on Tuesday, reaching €24.07 ($27.99). The company had a trading volume of 721,673 shares, compared to its average volume of 492,805. GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft has a fifty-two week low of €19.09 ($22.20) and a fifty-two week high of €30.67 ($35.66). The stock has a market cap of $4.34 billion and a P/E ratio of 43.21. The company’s fifty day moving average is €24.66 and its 200 day moving average is €24.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.34, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.26.

About GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft

GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft focuses on the development and production of process technology and components for the food processing industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Business Area Equipment and Business Area Solutions. The Business Area Equipment segment offers separators, valves, pumps, homogenizers, and refrigeration compressors, as well as process technology solutions for food processing and packaging applications; and dairy equipment, feeding systems, and slurry engineering solutions.

